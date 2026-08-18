Kody Clemens And Twins Play Braves On Aug. 18

Clemens is hitting for a .233 BA, .289 OBP and .463 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .752 and he has scored 57 runs. In 441 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs and driven in 58 runs. Clemens has recorded eight steals on 10 attempts. In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) against the Braves.

Tyler Mahle (4-9 with a 4.64 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 21st of the season.

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