Kody Clemens And Twins Face Blue Jays On May 3

Clemens is hitting for a .200 BA, .294 OBP and .360 SLG with a 29.1% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .654 and he has scored seven runs. In 86 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in eight runs. Clemens has recorded four steals on six attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays will look to Trey Yesavage (1-0) in his second start of the season.

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