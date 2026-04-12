Kody Clemens And Twins Play Blue Jays On April 12

Clemens is hitting for a .130 BA, .286 OBP and .261 SLG with a 35.7% strikeout rate and a 17.9% walk rate. His OPS is .547 and he has scored two runs. In 28 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. Clemens has recorded three steals on five attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Tigers.

Max Scherzer (1-1) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his third of the season.

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