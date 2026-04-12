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Kody Clemens
Minnesota Twins

Kody Clemens

Minnesota Twins • #2 2B

Kody Clemens And Twins Play Blue Jays On April 12

Kody Clemens and the Minnesota Twins will square off against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Sunday, April 12 at 1:37 p.m. ET. Clemens has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Clemens is hitting for a .130 BA, .286 OBP and .261 SLG with a 35.7% strikeout rate and a 17.9% walk rate. His OPS is .547 and he has scored two runs. In 28 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. Clemens has recorded three steals on five attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Tigers.

Max Scherzer (1-1) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kody Clemens

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