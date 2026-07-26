Kody Clemens And Twins Take On Athletics On July 26

Clemens is hitting for a .237 BA, .295 OBP and .474 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .769 and he has scored 47 runs. In 365 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 48 runs. Clemens has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Athletics.

The Athletics will send Jeffrey Springs (3-9) out to make his 21st start of the season. He is 3-9 with a 5.96 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.

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