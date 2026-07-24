FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kody Clemens
Minnesota Twins

Kody Clemens

Minnesota Twins • #2 2B

Kody Clemens And Twins Square Off Against Athletics On July 24

Kody Clemens and the Minnesota Twins will take on the Athletics at Target Field, on Friday, July 24 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Clemens has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Clemens is hitting for a .239 BA, .295 OBP and .479 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .774 and he has scored 47 runs. In 361 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 48 runs. Clemens has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Guardians.

Jacob Lopez (4-4 with a 6.64 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kody Clemens

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Minnesota TwinsRecent Minnesota Twins Player News

View All Minnesota Twins Player News