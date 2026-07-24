Kody Clemens And Twins Square Off Against Athletics On July 24

Clemens is hitting for a .239 BA, .295 OBP and .479 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .774 and he has scored 47 runs. In 361 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 48 runs. Clemens has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Guardians.

Jacob Lopez (4-4 with a 6.64 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.