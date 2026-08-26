Kody Clemens And Twins Play Athletics On Aug. 26

Clemens is hitting for a .237 BA, .292 OBP and .460 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .752 and he has scored 59 runs. In 468 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs and driven in 66 runs. Clemens has recorded eight steals on 10 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Athletics.

J.T. Ginn (8-8) takes the mound for the Athletics in his 24th start of the season. He has a 3.60 ERA in 132 1/3 innings pitched, with 118 strikeouts.

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