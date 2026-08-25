Kody Clemens And Twins Take On Athletics On Aug. 25

Clemens is hitting for a .239 BA, .294 OBP and .465 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .759 and he has scored 58 runs. In 464 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs and driven in 66 runs. Clemens has recorded eight steals on 10 attempts. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with two RBIs) against the Athletics.

Gage Jump makes the start for the Athletics, his 17th of the season. He is 5-8 with a 4.83 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched.

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