Kody Clemens And Twins Square Off Against Astros On July 1

Clemens is hitting for a .241 BA, .305 OBP and .467 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .773 and he has scored 37 runs. In 287 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 35 runs. Clemens has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Astros.

Tatsuya Imai makes the start for the Astros, his 12th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 5.36 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

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