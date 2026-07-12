Kody Clemens And Twins Play Angels On July 12

Clemens is hitting for a .246 BA, .307 OBP and .488 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .795 and he has scored 45 runs. In 328 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 46 runs. Clemens has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Angels.

The Angels will send Jose Soriano (8-5) to the mound for his 20th start of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.48 ERA and 115 strikeouts through 106 2/3 innings pitched.

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