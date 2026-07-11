Kody Clemens And Twins Take On Angels On July 11

Clemens is hitting for a .248 BA, .307 OBP and .493 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .801 and he has scored 44 runs. In 324 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 46 runs. Clemens has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Angels.

Ryan Johnson makes the start for the Angels, his sixth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.99 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched.

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