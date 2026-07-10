Kody Clemens And Twins Face Angels On July 10

Clemens is hitting for a .252 BA, .312 OBP and .500 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .812 and he has scored 44 runs. In 319 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 45 runs. Clemens has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Guardians.

Grayson Rodriguez gets the start for the Angels, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with an 8.06 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.

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