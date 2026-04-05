Kodai Senga And Mets Face Giants On April 5

Senga is 0-1 with a 3.00 ERA and nine strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.

The Giants are averaging 2.7 runs per game this season, collecting 1.9 extra base hits and 0.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.