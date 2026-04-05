Kodai Senga And Mets Face Giants On April 5
Kodai Senga will get the start for his New York Mets against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Sunday, April 5 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Senga has -108 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Senga is 0-1 with a 3.00 ERA and nine strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.
The Giants are averaging 2.7 runs per game this season, collecting 1.9 extra base hits and 0.4 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.