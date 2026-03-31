Kodai Senga And Mets Square Off Against Cardinals On March 31
Kodai Senga will get the start for his New York Mets against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Tuesday, March 31 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Senga has -146 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Senga went 7-6 with a 3.02 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched last year.
The Cardinals averaged 4.3 runs per game last season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.