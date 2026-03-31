Kodai Senga And Mets Square Off Against Cardinals On March 31

Senga went 7-6 with a 3.02 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched last year.

The Cardinals averaged 4.3 runs per game last season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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