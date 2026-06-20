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Kevin McGonigle
Detroit Tigers

Kevin McGonigle

Detroit Tigers • #7 SS

Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Take On White Sox On June 20

Kevin McGonigle and his Detroit Tigers will take on the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, on Saturday, June 20 at 1:10 p.m. ET. McGonigle has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

McGonigle is hitting for a .281 BA, .388 OBP and .430 SLG with a 13.2% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate. His OPS is .818 and he has scored 47 runs. In 317 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 26 runs. McGonigle has recorded nine steals on nine attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Sean Newcomb will make his first start of the season for the White Sox.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kevin McGonigle

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