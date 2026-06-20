Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Take On White Sox On June 20

McGonigle is hitting for a .281 BA, .388 OBP and .430 SLG with a 13.2% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate. His OPS is .818 and he has scored 47 runs. In 317 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 26 runs. McGonigle has recorded nine steals on nine attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Sean Newcomb will make his first start of the season for the White Sox.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.