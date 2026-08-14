Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Take On White Sox On Aug. 14

McGonigle is hitting for a .286 BA, .390 OBP and .426 SLG with a 13.8% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate. His OPS is .816 and he has scored 79 runs. In 528 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 48 runs. McGonigle has recorded 12 steals on 13 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Sean Newcomb (1-3) gets the starting nod for the White Sox, his second of the season.

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