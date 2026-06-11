Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Face Twins On June 11

McGonigle is hitting for a .284 BA, .394 OBP and .416 SLG with a 13.2% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .809 and he has scored 43 runs. In 287 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 24 runs. McGonigle has recorded nine steals on nine attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Twins.

Zebby Matthews makes the start for the Twins, his sixth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.15 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 30 1/3 innings pitched.

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