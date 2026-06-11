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Kevin McGonigle
Detroit Tigers

Kevin McGonigle

Detroit Tigers • #7 SS

Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Face Twins On June 11

Kevin McGonigle and the Detroit Tigers will face the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park, on Thursday, June 11 at 1:10 p.m. ET. McGonigle has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

McGonigle is hitting for a .284 BA, .394 OBP and .416 SLG with a 13.2% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .809 and he has scored 43 runs. In 287 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 24 runs. McGonigle has recorded nine steals on nine attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Twins.

Zebby Matthews makes the start for the Twins, his sixth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.15 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 30 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kevin McGonigle

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