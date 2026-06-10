Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Square Off Against Twins On June 10

McGonigle is hitting for a .286 BA, .390 OBP and .419 SLG with a 13.5% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .809 and he has scored 41 runs. In 282 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 24 runs. McGonigle has recorded nine steals on nine attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Twins.

Mike Paredes will make his first start of the season for the Twins.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.