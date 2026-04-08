Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Square Off Against Twins On April 8

McGonigle is hitting for a .302 BA, .388 OBP and .465 SLG with a 14.3% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .853 and he has scored six runs. In 49 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in seven runs. McGonigle has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double and two RBIs) against the Twins.

The Twins will look to Bailey Ober (0-0) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.