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Kevin McGonigle
Detroit Tigers

Kevin McGonigle

Detroit Tigers • #7 SS

Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Play Twins On April 6

Kevin McGonigle and his Detroit Tigers will square off against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Monday, April 6 at 7:40 p.m. ET. McGonigle has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

McGonigle is hitting for a .303 BA, .410 OBP and .455 SLG with a 12.8% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate. His OPS is .865 and he has scored five runs. In 39 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in five runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Cardinals.

The Twins will send Joe Ryan (0-1) to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kevin McGonigle

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