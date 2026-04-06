Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Play Twins On April 6

McGonigle is hitting for a .303 BA, .410 OBP and .455 SLG with a 12.8% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate. His OPS is .865 and he has scored five runs. In 39 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in five runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Cardinals.

The Twins will send Joe Ryan (0-1) to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.