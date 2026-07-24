Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Play Royals On July 24

McGonigle is hitting for a .281 BA, .388 OBP and .422 SLG with a 13.8% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored 61 runs. In 443 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 35 runs. McGonigle has recorded 11 steals on 12 attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Royals.

Beck Way gets the call to start for the Royals, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.