Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Play Royals On July 24
Kevin McGonigle and the Detroit Tigers will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, on Friday, July 24 at 6:40 p.m. ET. McGonigle has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
McGonigle is hitting for a .281 BA, .388 OBP and .422 SLG with a 13.8% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored 61 runs. In 443 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 35 runs. McGonigle has recorded 11 steals on 12 attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Royals.
Beck Way gets the call to start for the Royals, his first this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.