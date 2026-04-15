Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Square Off Against Royals On April 15

McGonigle is hitting for a .311 BA, .417 OBP and .492 SLG with an 11.1% strikeout rate and a 15.3% walk rate. His OPS is .908 and he has scored 12 runs. In 72 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in eight runs. McGonigle has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Royals.

The Royals are sending Seth Lugo (1-1) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.53 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.

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