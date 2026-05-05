Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Square Off Against Red Sox On May 5

McGonigle is hitting for a .315 BA, .407 OBP and .477 SLG with a 12.7% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .884 and he has scored 24 runs. In 150 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 16 runs. McGonigle has recorded three steals on three attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with two RBIs) in his last appearance against the Rangers.

Jovani Moran will make his first start of the season for the Red Sox.

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