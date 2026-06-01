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Kevin McGonigle
Detroit Tigers

Kevin McGonigle

Detroit Tigers • #7 SS

Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Face Rays On June 1

Kevin McGonigle and the Detroit Tigers will face the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Monday, June 1 at 6:40 p.m. ET. McGonigle has +790 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

McGonigle is hitting for a .286 BA, .390 OBP and .410 SLG with a 13.8% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .800 and he has scored 36 runs. In 254 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 21 runs. McGonigle has recorded nine steals on nine attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the White Sox.

Griffin Jax (1-3) takes the mound for the Rays in his seventh start of the season. He has a 3.60 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kevin McGonigle

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