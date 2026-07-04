Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Take On Rangers On July 4

McGonigle is hitting for a .284 BA, .394 OBP and .425 SLG with a 13.8% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .819 and he has scored 54 runs. In 378 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 31 runs. McGonigle has recorded 11 steals on 11 attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last appearance against the Rangers.

Cal Quantrill (3-0) pitches for the Rangers to make his third start of the season.

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