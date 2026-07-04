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Kevin McGonigle
Detroit Tigers

Kevin McGonigle

Detroit Tigers • #7 SS

Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Take On Rangers On July 4

Kevin McGonigle and the Detroit Tigers will face the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Saturday, July 4 at 4:05 p.m. ET. McGonigle has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

McGonigle is hitting for a .284 BA, .394 OBP and .425 SLG with a 13.8% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .819 and he has scored 54 runs. In 378 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 31 runs. McGonigle has recorded 11 steals on 11 attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last appearance against the Rangers.

Cal Quantrill (3-0) pitches for the Rangers to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kevin McGonigle

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