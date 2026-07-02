Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Take On Rangers On July 2

McGonigle is hitting for a .282 BA, .391 OBP and .424 SLG with a 13.9% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is .815 and he has scored 54 runs. In 373 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 31 runs. McGonigle has recorded 11 steals on 11 attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his last game against the Yankees.

Nathan Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his 17th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.95 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 100 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.