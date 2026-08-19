Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Face Pirates On Aug. 19

McGonigle is hitting for a .281 BA, .385 OBP and .422 SLG with a 14% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .807 and he has scored 82 runs. In 551 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 50 runs. McGonigle has recorded 12 steals on 13 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Paul Skenes will look for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Pirates, his 26th of the season. He is 9-11 with a 3.88 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings pitched.

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