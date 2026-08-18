Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Face Pirates On Aug. 18

McGonigle is hitting for a .282 BA, .386 OBP and .424 SLG with a 14.1% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate. His OPS is .809 and he has scored 82 runs. In 547 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 50 runs. McGonigle has recorded 12 steals on 13 attempts. He hit a home run while going 2-for-6 in his most recent game against the Pirates.

Braxton Ashcraft (12-5) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 3.88 ERA in 141 1/3 innings pitched, with 155 strikeouts.

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