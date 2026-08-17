Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Play Pirates On Aug. 17

McGonigle is hitting for a .281 BA, .386 OBP and .418 SLG with a 14% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate. His OPS is .805 and he has scored 80 runs. In 541 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 48 runs. McGonigle has recorded 12 steals on 13 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

Carmen Mlodzinski (6-5) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.79 ERA in 99 2/3 innings pitched, with 78 strikeouts.

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