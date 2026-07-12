Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Face Phillies On July 12

McGonigle is hitting for a .285 BA, .394 OBP and .424 SLG with a 13.7% strikeout rate and a 14.4% walk rate. His OPS is .817 and he has scored 58 runs. In 409 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 34 runs. McGonigle has recorded 11 steals on 11 attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Phillies.

Zack Wheeler (9-1) is going for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 2.28 ERA in 87 2/3 innings pitched, with 98 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.