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Kevin McGonigle
Detroit Tigers

Kevin McGonigle

Detroit Tigers • #7 SS

Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Face Mets On May 13

Kevin McGonigle and the Detroit Tigers will square off against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Wednesday, May 13 at 7:10 p.m. ET. McGonigle has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

McGonigle is hitting for a .300 BA, .403 OBP and .447 SLG with a 12.5% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .850 and he has scored 26 runs. In 176 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 16 runs. McGonigle has recorded six steals on six attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double) in his last appearance against the Mets.

Christian Scott gets the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 3.27 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kevin McGonigle

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