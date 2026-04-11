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Kevin McGonigle
Detroit Tigers

Kevin McGonigle

Detroit Tigers • #7 SS

Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Face Marlins On April 11

Kevin McGonigle and the Detroit Tigers will take on the Miami Marlins at Comerica Park, on Saturday, April 11 at 1:10 p.m. ET. McGonigle has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

McGonigle is hitting for a .288 BA, .373 OBP and .423 SLG with a 13.6% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .796 and he has scored seven runs. In 59 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in seven runs. McGonigle has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 against the Marlins.

The Marlins are sending Janson Junk (0-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kevin McGonigle

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