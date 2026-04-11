Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Face Marlins On April 11

McGonigle is hitting for a .288 BA, .373 OBP and .423 SLG with a 13.6% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .796 and he has scored seven runs. In 59 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in seven runs. McGonigle has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 against the Marlins.

The Marlins are sending Janson Junk (0-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.

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