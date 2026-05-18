Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Face Guardians On May 18

McGonigle is hitting for a .290 BA, .394 OBP and .420 SLG with a 12.6% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .814 and he has scored 28 runs. In 198 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 16 runs. McGonigle has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Blue Jays.

Slade Cecconi makes the start for the Guardians, his 10th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.60 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.