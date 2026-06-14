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Kevin McGonigle
Detroit Tigers

Kevin McGonigle

Detroit Tigers • #7 SS

Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Take On Guardians On June 14

Kevin McGonigle and the Detroit Tigers will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Sunday, June 14 at 1:40 p.m. ET. McGonigle has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

McGonigle is hitting for a .277 BA, .383 OBP and .406 SLG with a 13.3% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .790 and he has scored 44 runs. In 300 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 24 runs. McGonigle has recorded nine steals on nine attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Guardians.

Gavin Williams aims for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Guardians, his 15th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 3.32 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kevin McGonigle

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