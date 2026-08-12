Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Face Guardians On Aug. 12

McGonigle is hitting for a .288 BA, .391 OBP and .431 SLG with a 13.7% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate. His OPS is .822 and he has scored 77 runs. In 519 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 48 runs. McGonigle has recorded 11 steals on 12 attempts. In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Guardians.

The Guardians will send Foster Griffin (12-4) out for his 24th start of the season. He is 12-4 with a 3.31 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 133 1/3 innings pitched.

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