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Kevin McGonigle
Detroit Tigers

Kevin McGonigle

Detroit Tigers • #7 SS

Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Face Guardians On Aug. 12

Kevin McGonigle and the Detroit Tigers will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 6:40 p.m. ET. McGonigle has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

McGonigle is hitting for a .288 BA, .391 OBP and .431 SLG with a 13.7% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate. His OPS is .822 and he has scored 77 runs. In 519 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 48 runs. McGonigle has recorded 11 steals on 12 attempts. In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Guardians.

The Guardians will send Foster Griffin (12-4) out for his 24th start of the season. He is 12-4 with a 3.31 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 133 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kevin McGonigle

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