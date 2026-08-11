Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Face Guardians On Aug. 11

McGonigle is hitting for a .286 BA, .390 OBP and .428 SLG with a 13.6% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate. His OPS is .818 and he has scored 76 runs. In 515 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 45 runs. McGonigle has recorded 11 steals on 12 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 5 against the Giants.

Tanner Bibee (4-11 with a 3.85 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 138 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 25th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.