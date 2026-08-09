Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Play Giants On Aug. 9

McGonigle is hitting for a .287 BA, .392 OBP and .431 SLG with a 13.5% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .823 and he has scored 76 runs. In 510 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 45 runs. McGonigle has recorded 11 steals on 12 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-6) against the Giants.

Logan Webb (7-7 with a 3.74 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 21st of the season.

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