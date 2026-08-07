Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Take On Giants On Aug. 7

McGonigle is hitting for a .284 BA, .391 OBP and .431 SLG with a 13.8% strikeout rate and a 14.4% walk rate. His OPS is .822 and he has scored 74 runs. In 499 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 44 runs. McGonigle has recorded 11 steals on 12 attempts. In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Mariners.

JT Brubaker starts for the first time this season for the Giants.

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