FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kevin McGonigle
Detroit Tigers

Kevin McGonigle

Detroit Tigers • #7 SS

Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Take On Giants On Aug. 7

Kevin McGonigle and his Detroit Tigers will square off against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Friday, Aug. 7 at 10:15 p.m. ET. McGonigle has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

McGonigle is hitting for a .284 BA, .391 OBP and .431 SLG with a 13.8% strikeout rate and a 14.4% walk rate. His OPS is .822 and he has scored 74 runs. In 499 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 44 runs. McGonigle has recorded 11 steals on 12 attempts. In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Mariners.

JT Brubaker starts for the first time this season for the Giants.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kevin McGonigle

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Detroit TigersRecent Detroit Tigers Player News

View All Detroit Tigers Player News