Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Square Off Against Athletics On July 9

McGonigle is hitting for a .287 BA, .399 OBP and .422 SLG with a 13.4% strikeout rate and a 14.9% walk rate. His OPS is .821 and he has scored 57 runs. In 396 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 32 runs. McGonigle has recorded 11 steals on 11 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

The Athletics will send Jack Perkins (2-4) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 6.75 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 54 2/3 innings pitched.

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