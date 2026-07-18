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Kevin McGonigle
Detroit Tigers

Kevin McGonigle

Detroit Tigers • #7 SS

Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Square Off Against Angels On July 18

Kevin McGonigle and his Detroit Tigers will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Saturday, July 18 at 10:07 p.m. ET. McGonigle has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

McGonigle is hitting for a .280 BA, .388 OBP and .415 SLG with a 13.9% strikeout rate and a 14.4% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored 58 runs. In 417 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 34 runs. McGonigle has recorded 11 steals on 11 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Angels.

The Angels will send Grayson Rodriguez (3-2) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 7.55 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kevin McGonigle

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