Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Square Off Against Angels On July 18

McGonigle is hitting for a .280 BA, .388 OBP and .415 SLG with a 13.9% strikeout rate and a 14.4% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored 58 runs. In 417 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 34 runs. McGonigle has recorded 11 steals on 11 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Angels.

The Angels will send Grayson Rodriguez (3-2) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 7.55 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.

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