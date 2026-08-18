Kevin Gausman And Cubs Take On White Sox On Aug. 18
Kevin Gausman will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field, on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Gausman has +108 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Gausman is 6-11 with a 4.53 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 139 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.