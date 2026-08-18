Kevin Gausman And Cubs Take On White Sox On Aug. 18

Gausman is 6-11 with a 4.53 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 139 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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