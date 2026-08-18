FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kevin Gausman
Chicago Cubs

Kevin Gausman

Chicago Cubs • #12 SP

Kevin Gausman And Cubs Take On White Sox On Aug. 18

Kevin Gausman will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field, on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Gausman has +108 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Gausman is 6-11 with a 4.53 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 139 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kevin Gausman

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Chicago CubsRecent Chicago Cubs Player News

View All Chicago Cubs Player News