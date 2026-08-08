Kevin Gausman And Cubs Face Royals On Aug. 8

Gausman is 6-10 with a 4.29 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 134 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when he threw seven innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.