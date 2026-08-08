FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kevin Gausman
Chicago Cubs

Kevin Gausman

Chicago Cubs • #12 SP

Kevin Gausman And Cubs Face Royals On Aug. 8

Kevin Gausman will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 7:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Gausman is 6-10 with a 4.29 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 134 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when he threw seven innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kevin Gausman

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Chicago CubsRecent Chicago Cubs Player News

View All Chicago Cubs Player News