Kevin Gausman And Cubs Play Royals On Aug. 7
Kevin Gausman will get the start for the Chicago Cubs against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Friday, Aug. 7 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Gausman has +110 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Gausman is 5-10 with a 4.38 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering one earned run while allowing nine hits.
The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.