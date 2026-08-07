FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kevin Gausman
Chicago Cubs

Kevin Gausman

Chicago Cubs • #12 SP

Kevin Gausman And Cubs Play Royals On Aug. 7

Kevin Gausman will get the start for the Chicago Cubs against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Friday, Aug. 7 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Gausman has +110 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Gausman is 5-10 with a 4.38 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering one earned run while allowing nine hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kevin Gausman

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Chicago CubsRecent Chicago Cubs Player News

View All Chicago Cubs Player News