Kevin Gausman And Cubs Play Royals On Aug. 7

Gausman is 5-10 with a 4.38 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering one earned run while allowing nine hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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