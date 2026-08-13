Kevin Gausman And Cubs Take On Nationals On Aug. 13

Gausman is 6-10 with a 4.29 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 134 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw seven innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, with 3.4 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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