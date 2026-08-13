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Kevin Gausman
Chicago Cubs

Kevin Gausman

Chicago Cubs • #12 SP

Kevin Gausman And Cubs Take On Nationals On Aug. 13

Kevin Gausman will get the start for the Chicago Cubs against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Gausman has -154 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Gausman is 6-10 with a 4.29 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 134 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw seven innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, with 3.4 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kevin Gausman

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