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Kevin Gausman
Toronto Blue Jays

Kevin Gausman

Toronto Blue Jays • #34 SP

Kevin Gausman And Blue Jays Square Off Against Tigers On May 17

Kevin Gausman will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Sunday, May 17 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Gausman has -112 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Gausman is 2-3 with a 4.03 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Monday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kevin Gausman

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