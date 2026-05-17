Kevin Gausman And Blue Jays Square Off Against Tigers On May 17

Gausman is 2-3 with a 4.03 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Monday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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