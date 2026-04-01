Kevin Gausman And Blue Jays Square Off Against Rockies On April 1

Gausman is 0-0 with a 1.50 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.

The Rockies are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.