Kevin Gausman And Blue Jays Square Off Against Rockies On April 1
Kevin Gausman will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Colorado Rockies at Rogers Centre, on Wednesday, April 1 at 1:07 p.m. ET. Gausman has +118 odds to record over 7.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Gausman is 0-0 with a 1.50 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.
The Rockies are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.