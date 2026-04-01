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Kevin Gausman
Toronto Blue Jays

Kevin Gausman

Toronto Blue Jays • #34 SP

Kevin Gausman And Blue Jays Square Off Against Rockies On April 1

Kevin Gausman will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Colorado Rockies at Rogers Centre, on Wednesday, April 1 at 1:07 p.m. ET. Gausman has +118 odds to record over 7.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Gausman is 0-0 with a 1.50 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.

The Rockies are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kevin Gausman

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