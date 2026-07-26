Kevin Gausman And Blue Jays Face Red Sox On July 26

Gausman is 4-9 with a 4.51 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw 3 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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