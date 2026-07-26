Kevin Gausman And Blue Jays Face Red Sox On July 26
Kevin Gausman will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Sunday, July 26 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Gausman has +116 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Gausman is 4-9 with a 4.51 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw 3 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
The Red Sox are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.