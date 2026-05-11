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Kevin Gausman
Toronto Blue Jays

Kevin Gausman

Toronto Blue Jays • #34 SP

Kevin Gausman And Blue Jays Play Rays On May 11

Kevin Gausman will get the start for his Toronto Blue Jays against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre, on Monday, May 11 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Gausman has -158 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Gausman is 2-2 with a 3.28 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.2 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kevin Gausman

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