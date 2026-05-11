Kevin Gausman And Blue Jays Play Rays On May 11

Gausman is 2-2 with a 3.28 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.2 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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