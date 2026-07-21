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Kevin Gausman
Toronto Blue Jays

Kevin Gausman

Toronto Blue Jays • #34 SP

Kevin Gausman And Blue Jays Face Rays On July 21

Kevin Gausman will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre, on Tuesday, July 21 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Gausman has +108 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Gausman is 4-8 with a 4.33 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday, July 12 when he threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kevin Gausman

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