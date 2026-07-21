Kevin Gausman And Blue Jays Face Rays On July 21

Gausman is 4-8 with a 4.33 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday, July 12 when he threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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