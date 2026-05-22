Kevin Gausman And Blue Jays Play Pirates On May 22

Gausman is 3-3 with a 3.61 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while allowing four hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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