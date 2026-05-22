Kevin Gausman And Blue Jays Play Pirates On May 22
Kevin Gausman will get the start for his Toronto Blue Jays against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Rogers Centre, on Friday, May 22 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Gausman has -162 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Gausman is 3-3 with a 3.61 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while allowing four hits.
The Pirates are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.