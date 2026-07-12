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Kevin Gausman
Toronto Blue Jays

Kevin Gausman

Toronto Blue Jays • #34 SP

Kevin Gausman And Blue Jays Take On Padres On July 12

Kevin Gausman will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Sunday, July 12 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Gausman has -104 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Gausman is 4-8 with a 4.32 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 106 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Padres are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kevin Gausman

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