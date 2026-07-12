Kevin Gausman And Blue Jays Take On Padres On July 12

Gausman is 4-8 with a 4.32 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 106 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Padres are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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